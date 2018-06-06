WWWE News: CM Punk Wins Lawsuit Filed By WWE Doctor

CM Punk and Colt Cabana were not found guilty of damaging the reputation of the WWE medical staff.

Kevin Sullivan TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 06 Jun 2018, 08:16 IST 1.08K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

What's the story?

The lawsuit between former WWE star Phil Brooks, aka CM Punk, and WWE doctor Christopher Amann has been settled. In the end, Punk wounded up as the winner.

In case you didn't know...

In January 2014, right after that year's Royal Rumble, Punk - who had come off a record-breaking run as WWE Champion and was still one of WWE's Top Superstars - unexpectedly walked out of the company. Wrestling fans and the wrestling press were both shocked and confused, as Punk wasn't making comments to either.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In November of that year, Punk did an interview with friend Colt Cabana - who was also named in the lawsuit - on Cabana's podcast, The Art of Wrestling, where among the reasons he claimed he left was a misdiagnosed staph infection by the WWE medical staff.

During the interview, he infrequently mentioned Amann by name. Amann filed a lawsuit shortly thereafter, stating Punk's claims had damaged his reputation.

The heart of the story

Around 4 pm CST time, the jury in the case came back with a verdict in favour of Punk and Cabana. While seeking nearly $4 million dollars in damages (a US dollar for every minute the podcast ran), Amann's attorney's weren't able to convince a jury that the doctor suffered any monetary damage because of the interview.

It's important to point out that this lawsuit was filed by Dr Amann himself and not the WWE.

What's next?

As far as CM Punk goes, he's able to now focus on his second UFC match, this time against Mike Jackson (who, coincidentally, has a 0-1-0 record in UFC) in four days. Considering how poorly his last fight went, he's going to need all the focus he can get.

With this behind him, it's uncertain what Punk's future holds, other than his fight with Jackson and a meet-and-greet appearance before the All In wrestling event later this year.

What do you think about this entire issue? Voice out your opinion in our comments section.