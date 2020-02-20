Cody cuts emotional promo after AEW Dynamite went off the air (Video)

Cody

The main event of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Cody face Wardlow in the first steel cage match of the company's short history. The match itself didn't disappoint. With Cody needing to pick up the win in order to face MJF at the Revolution PPV, he pulled out all the stops.

When Wardlow kicked out of the Cross Rhodes, Cody headed to the top of the steel cage and nailed Wardlow with a perfect moonsault to pick up the win.

After the match, Cody cut an emotional promo in front of the fans in attendance in Atlanta, GA. Cody told the fans about the moment he fell in love with wrestling, just 200 meters from the State Farm Arena. When he was 8 years old, he said, he saw the reception the fans gave his late father Dusty Rhodes when he made his way out. Cody said that that was the moment he realized that he wanted to be famous just like his father.

Cody went on to thank everyone in the crew and who worked at the arena before promising fans that AEW would be returning to Atlanta.

You can check out the video of Cody's promo below: