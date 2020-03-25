Cody reveals why WWE did nothing wrong by not pushing Stardust

Cody also said that WWE dropped the ball with him in 2010-12

He ended the tweet on a classy note, stating that the blame falls on him in the end.

Vince McMahon and Stardust

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody recently posted a tweet in response to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, and reflected on what exactly went wrong during his WWE stint. Cody revealed where WWE went wrong with him, and hinted that Stardust wasn't a character that he's proud of.

McCarthy stated that WWE had him portray the Stardust character for around two years, and proceeded to criticize the decision. Cody responded to the tweet and said that WWE did nothing wrong by not pushing Stardust, as the character had broken him and he wasn't performing well at that point in his career, while donning the gimmick.

He then added that WWE made a mistake by not capitalizing on his 2010-12 run when he was consistently delivering quality matches at live events. Check out the tweet below:

Not pushing Stardust wasn’t the crime, the character had broke me and I was a subpar performer under the paint during that period



The crime was not capitalizing on 2010-12 where I was cooking with gas and my live event work was top level consistent



In the end, blame is on me — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2020

By the time WrestleMania 26 came around in 2010, Randy Orton's Legacy was history, with Cody and Ted DiBiase turning on The Viper. For the next two years, Cody wowed the audience with his "Dashing" Cody Rhodes gimmick. Following a match with Rey Mysterio in January 2011, Rhodes tweaked the gimmick by wearing a protective mask over his face.

He turned into a deranged heel who used to offer paper bags to the audience to cover their faces to "cover their ugliness and imperfections". Cody also emerged as a credible Intercontinental Champion during this period.