Cody reveals why he is still grateful to Vince McMahon and WWE

Cody Rhodes and Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes, the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, was a part of WWE earlier, but his relationship with Vince McMahon and WWE has changed over the years.

Cody became one of the most important people to form WWE's latest rival, AEW, and has often criticised the McMahon-led promotion. But, he is still grateful to the WWE Chairman for one thing.

What is Cody grateful to Vince McMahon for?

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg for the Cheap Heat podcast, Cody revealed that he will be grateful to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H for the way they treated his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Cody said that he owed a debt to WWE for taking care of his father during financial difficulties, as well as offering him the role at NXT. He then said that he would repay that debt to the WWE if the company ever ask him to.

"Now I have my own opinions about my own career that are mine, and people think that because of what they did for my dad I should, you know, be voiceless on occasion and that’s just never going to be the case. But, I will always say that I owe them a great debt.

"Maybe I paid it personally with the way things ended. Who knows. But I’ll never forget that. Both Hunter (Triple H) and Vince and Stephanie McMahon were very good to my father when he needed it, and as his son that’s something that if they ever ask me to, you know, to repay that debt, I’ll go repay it. Because it was important.

"But in this moment, in this moment, I still remain very grateful for what they did for my dad. What they did for me, different story. What they did for him, very grateful."(H/T NODQ)

What's next for Cody and AEW?

Cody and AEW will continue to hold their weekly TV show, Dynamite, as well as on PPVs, the next one being Full Gear which will take place on November 9, 2019.