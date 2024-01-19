Cody Rhodes to achieve what no other superstar has in 26 years? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has set his sights on the impending 30 Men Royal Rumble match as The American Nightmare has already declared his entry for this year's Rumble match.

In addition, he also cleared his intent to emerge victorious in this match once again, as he wanted to finish his story. For those who might not know, Cody had won last year's Royal Rumble and headlined WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. However, he fell short in the match as the Tribal Chief secured triumph in that match after interference from Solo Sikoa.

So if Cody Rhodes is somehow able to replicate the result of last year's Royal Rumble match, then the Prodigal Son will also accomplish the incredible feat of winning consecutively traditional Rumble matches.

Further, it will be for the first time in 26 years that a star will have won back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. The last time it happened was in 1998, when Stone Cold Steve Austin did the unthinkable by winning consecutive over-the-top rope battles.

It will be interesting to see whether the American Nightmare will be able to achieve this feat at the upcoming Premium Live Event or if someone else shatters his dream on the show.

Cody Rhodes set for a face-to-face with CM Punk

As we are on the road to Royal Rumble 2024, the company has announced a high-profile segment for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW when Cody Rhodes will come face to face with CM Punk. Both stars have already announced their official entrant for the 30 Men Royal Rumble match, which adds more excitement to this segment.

The confrontation between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk is likely to revolve around both claiming themselves as the winner of this year's Rumble as The Best in the World also intends to emerge victorious.

Besides this, Chad Gable is also scheduled for a showdown when he will face a dominant Ivar in a singles bout. Valhalla will clash against Ivy Nile on the show.

Drew McIntyre is set for a major clash when he will face Damian Priest. Already, the Scottish Warrior has shown his frustration of failing to capture the World title due to the Judgment Day member cash-in, which adds more significance to their upcoming match.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming edition of the red brand and who will gain momentum heading towards Royal Rumble 2024.

