Cody Rhodes achieved a major WWE milestone following SmackDown: What was it?

Cody Rhodes has had an eventful 2023. From winning the Men's Royal Rumble to main-eventing WrestleMania and defeating Brock Lesnar twice, Rhodes has much to boast about as the year ends.

The American Nightmare added another significant accomplishment to his list of achievements. As the latest episode of SmackDown went off the air, Rhodes faced and defeated the NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, in a dark match.

The untelevised encounter against Dirty Dom was Cody Rhodes' hundredth match of 2023, the most contested by any active competitor on the main roster. As for his opponent, Dirty Dom does not sit far behind, as The Judgment Day member has now competed in an astounding 96 match-ups.

As the workhorse babyface of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes was the focal point in the red brand's top storylines. This is a testament to the commitment and faith shown to The American Nightmare, who has been charged with carrying much of the workload on his back.

Cody Rhodes will certainly have a pivotal role heading into 2024 as he ascends the WWE mountain in hopes of winning the world championship and "finishing the story."

Cody Rhodes was the first person to declare his entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble

2023 has not finished yet, but Cody Rhodes already has his plans set for the next year. Eager to "finish the story," The American Nightmare announced that he was the first WWE Superstar to declare his name for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Earlier in January, the 38-year-old RAW Superstar made his triumphant return in the 30-man melee to book his ticket to WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows and has remained distant from the world title ever since.

The former AEW star is an instant favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He is long rumored for a rematch with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, and outlasting 29 other men is the safest way to book a date.

If Rhodes can pull off two back-to-back Rumble victories, he will join Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin in pulling off two consecutive wins.

However, before The American Nightmare enters the 30-man Royal Rumble, he must focus on Shinsuke Nakamura, who callously threw mist on his face and set him as a potential target on the latest episode of RAW.

The King of Strong Style will likely keep Rhodes occupied till the 2024 Royal Rumble while providing a series of intriguing segments.

