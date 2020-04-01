Cody Rhodes and three other wrestlers revealed as competitors for AEW TNT Championship

As many wrestling fans know by now, AEW has officially announced a tournament for their new secondary title, the TNT Championship. The tournament will feature eight wrestlers competing for the title, with the finals taking place at Double or Nothing on May 23.

Now, AEW has announced four of the eight wrestlers who will compete for the title. They are Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Shawn Spears, and Darby Allin.

Now with the first set of Quarterfinal matches being announced.@Perfec10n vs. @CodyRhodes @sammyguevara vs. @DarbyAllin



The other half of the bracket will be announced tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/ZNoOiRENkx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 31, 2020

It's interesting to see that AEW decided to name the title as the TNT Championship. As stated in the Press Release, Tony Khan said that the Champion would have the privilege of carrying the logo of a globally recognized brand.

He also said:

"They’ll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, massive reach, and storied history in the wrestling business that are all associated with TNT."

It was also announced that all four men will be in Tag Team action on AEW Dynamite with Darby Allin and Cody taking on Sammy Guevera and Shawn Spears.

Tomorrow night on Dynamite. The four men who are in the first half of the TNT Championship Tournament Bracket will be in tag-team action!@DarbyAllin & @CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara & @Perfec10n.



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/GvHj6MLLNX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 1, 2020

It'll be interesting to see who the other four wrestlers in the tournament will be. Everything should be revealed sooner than later.