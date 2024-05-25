Cody Rhodes to announce a break from WWE, Major betrayal & more - 3 last-minute predictions for King/Queen of The Ring

WWE is all set to crown the next King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Randy Orton and Gunther will compete to call themselves the King, while Lyra Valkyria and Nia Jax will compete in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Triple H has also announced that the winners will get a championship opportunity.

While Gunther seems to be the favorite to become WWE's new King of the Ring, his task is difficult as The Viper stands in his way. However, a major surprise could turn the tables against Orton. There is also a possibility that Logan Paul will beat Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship on the show. Let's take a look at three last-minute predictions:

3) Kevin Owens betrays Randy Orton

The Prizefighter Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have joined forces against Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline on SmackDown. Owens returned to SmackDown this week after being out of action following an attack by The Bloodline. Though it seems Orton and Owens are a united front, something sinister could be brewing.

Angry at Orton for not going after The Bloodline after he was taken out, Owens could turn on The Viper during his match against Gunther. When Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfere during the match, Owens could run out pretending to make a save but instead turn on Orton, hitting him with a Stunner while the referee is distracted. This would allow Gunther to pin Orton and become King of the Ring.

2) Cody Rhodes announces a break from WWE after losing the WWE Championship

The United States Champion Logan Paul is set to face Cody Rhodes for his WWE Championship. The Maverick could pull a shocker and defeat Rhodes. Logan is known to apply tricks to gain victory. Plus, with the Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in his back pocket, he could employ them to run interference while he hits Rhodes with brass knuckles and takes the win.

Cody Rhodes prides himself on being a strong champion; however, a loss against Paul could break his spirit. After losing to Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes could announce that he will be taking a break from WWE to recalibrate. This would give The American Nightmare some much-needed time off, and he can return in time to renew his feud with Roman Reigns when the latter returns.

1) Otis accidentally costs Chad Gable the Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship since last year. Unfortunately, the Alpha Academy leader has still not been able to win his first singles championship. He has got another shot to fulfill his desire as he takes on IC Champion Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed at King & Queen of the Ring.

Gable has turned heel and has become a hard taskmaster for his 'students' at Alpha Academy. He forced Otis to attack Sami Zayn on RAW this week so he could pick up a win against Zayn. The Master could again engage in such mind-games with Otis, which could result in The Number One Guy getting confused and making a wrong move, leading to Zayn retaining his IC Championship.

This would help further the story between Gable and Otis and could begin the road for Otis to become a full-fledged babyface and break away from Chad Gable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback