Cody Rhodes to appear on WWE RAW days after The Rock's offer to him because of one reason? Exploring the potential

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, has been the face of the promotion since he captured the title by defeating Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare is currently on the Road to 'Mania, as the winner of the Men’s Chamber match is set to face Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Ad

However, the entire trajectory of WrestleMania 41 has flipped, as the returning Rock has sown the seeds for their potential bout at 'Mania this year. During a promo on SmackDown, The Great One told Rhodes that, although he was a great champion, he wanted to help him reach the peak and wanted him to be 'his champion.' The Brahma Bull advised The American Nightmare to take his time and stated he would appear at the 2025 Elimination Chamber to get his answer. He left the arena with a cryptic message, expressing that he did not want Rhodes’ title but sought his soul.

Ad

Trending

In a surprising twist, Cody Rhodes could appear on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the Chamber tonight, confronting all six contenders in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match and sending a warning that regardless of who captures the win, they will face defeat at his hands.

After Rhodes’ warning, all participants may come down the ramp to assure Cody Rhodes that they will win the Chamber and then the Undisputed WWE Championship at 'Mania. Punk, in particular, could include The Rock's name in his promo and tell The Final Boss to keep his nose out of his business, warning The American Nightmare that once he wins the Chamber, no one can stop him from winning the title—not even The Rock.

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

This segment could end in a chaotic brawl involving all the contestants and Rhodes, potentially serving as the final hype segment for the Men’s Chamber.

That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative at this point.

Cody Rhodes could face the WWE legend at WrestleMania 41

Questions arose about Cody Rhodes’ opponent for The Showcase of the Immortals. Fans had various suggestions, with Punk and Cena as top priorities. However, The Rock’s return on SmackDown and his unexpected proposal caught The American Nightmare and the WWE Universe off guard, leaving everyone, including Rhodes, confused.

Ad

All hints suggest a possible dream match between The Final Boss and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The champion will likely decline The Rock’s offer, which would upset him and could eventually trigger his ego. He might then misuse his powers as a Board of Director of TKO Group Holdings to insert himself into a championship bout at 'Mania against The American Nightmare.

Expand Tweet

However, the scenario above is purely speculative at this point, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold with a Show of Shows fast approaching in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback