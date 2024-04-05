Cody Rhodes' bus caught fire in Philadelphia: What are the two things he grabbed while rushing out?

Cody Rhodes encountered a dreadful experience in the middle of the night on April 4th, prior to his appearance on WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show at the event, he revealed that his bus caught fire last night.

The American Nightmare shed light on the incident and stated that while he was resting in bed last night, he heard a huge bang around 1 a.m. All of a sudden, there was a pandemonium, with his bus driver yelling to get off as the bus caught on fire.

Cody Rhodes revealed he was petrified, as as soon as he realized what was happening, he grabbed two things from the bus and rushed out of it. The first was a picture of his daughter Liberty and his wife Brandi Rhodes and the second was his WrestleMania 40 boots.

"Last night, 1a.m., laying in bed, it's the first time I'm gonna get a little sleep before we get into this big big big event, i.e. WrestleMania. All of a sudden, loud bang at the side of my bus. Thought it was a gunshot. Terrief, clammed up, the next thing I know, my bus driver yells 'We gotta get off this bus, its on fire.' So my bus, it didn't burn into a crisp but it was up in a big fireball for a moment... I grabbed two things off my bus when I thought this is it, this is the end - I grapped a picture of my daughter, a picture of my wife and then I grabbed my WrestleMania boots," Cody Rhodes said.

Did Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 attire burn on the bus?

The American Nightmare had a terrifying experience ahead of his blockbuster matches at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, he stated that he has unflinching determination and is more than ready for the biggest match of his career in Philadelphia this weekend.

Cody Rhodes revealed that although the bus was engulfed in fire, the Philadelphia fire department managed to save the items within the bus. Rhodes stated that his WrestleMania 40 jacket was saved from the fire, as it was on the verge of getting burned.

"Here's the only thing. The suits that I wear will all be, there's a smell off it. We've got a lot of stuff out of there [the bus] and it all worked out, thankfull," Cody Rhodes said.

However, the 38-year-old disclosed that there will be a burning, smoky odor from his trademark attire that he will wear at WWE WrestleMania 40.

