Cody Rhodes to challenge for a top title in WWE? Hint: It's not against Roman Reigns!

Cody Rhodes is set to make his first television appearance since Payback 2023 as the American Nightmare will be part of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The return of Rhodes to the red brand creates anticipation among fans amid speculations of him being traded to SmackDown.

However, upon his return, Cody Rhodes may challenge Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship during his celebration. For those unaware, The Ring General has already become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

As a mark of this achievement, the company announced a special segment featuring Gunther and two other members of Imperium for a celebration.

As we often see in WWE, celebrations are stages for interruption by other stars. So, if Cody does not move to the blue brand, Rhodes could confront the Imperium leader. A confrontation between these two will surely add more relevance to Gunther's impressive IC title reign.

Moreover, if this clash happens, it will be the first title defense for the Ring General since breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record, adding an element of surprise regarding the winner.

Also, in the past, we have seen that Cody Rhodes introduced the classic design of the IC title. So, in case Rhodes captures the Intercontinental Championship again, he may re-introduce the vintage design.

Is Cody Rhodes moving to SmackDown on tonight's RAW?

The anticipation of Cody Rhodes moving to SmackDown has been surrounding him since Payback 2023 when Rhodes introduced Jey Uso as the newest member of the red brand. Even on the previous edition of RAW, Adam Pearce and Jey were involved in a backstage segment where Pearce told Jey that a RAW Superstar would move to Friday nights as a replacement for the Samoan star.

Another potential reason behind Cody moving to SmackDown could be to set up the anticipation of a rematch between him and Roman Reigns. For those unaware, The Tribal Chief defeated The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 and successfully retained his Undisputed Universal Championship.

However, Reigns' victory was highly influenced by interference from The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Moreover, there are also rumors of WWE possibly discussing a match between John Cena and Rhodes. So, if the company wants to have this feud, Rhodes moving to SmackDown could open up the opportunity for this mega clash.

It will be interesting to see what holds for the American Nightmare on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW and whether he will be traded to SmackDown or not.

