Cody Rhodes to clash with his real-life friend in the King of the Ring Tournament? Exploring the possibility

Last week's edition of WWE SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes punch his ticket to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The American Nightmare defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way bout. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who his next opponent could be.

The King of the Ring qualification matches will continue on RAW tonight. The show will feature Jey Uso locking horns with Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in a Fatal Four-Way match. The winner of this bout will battle Cody Rhodes in the KOTR semi-finals on SmackDown.

While Adam Pearce has confirmed Jey Uso as the final competitor for the 2025 KOTR Tournament, the YEET Master might score the victory against the three other superstars tonight. Jey lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. He is currently on a mission to regain his throne as a singles champion, and winning tonight will take him one step closer to his goal.

If he wins, he will be facing his real-life friend, Cody Rhodes, in the semi-finals of the KOTR Tournament on SmackDown. The former tag team champions reunited to face Logan Paul and John Cena at Money in the Bank and secured the victory that night. However, with a title shot at SummerSlam on the line, they might have to put their friendship aside and focus on qualifying for the final.

While the above scenario might sound possible, it is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Randy Orton to turn heel on Cody Rhodes after losing the King of the Ring Tournament?

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton advanced to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament by defeating three other superstars in a Fatal Four-Way match. The Viper defeated LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Aleister Black to punch his ticket on the last episode of SmackDown.

Now, the two friends could face each other in the final at Night of Champions on June 28. The Viper is on a mission to become a 15-time WWE world champion and is set to take down anyone who stands as an obstacle. This includes the former Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

The Viper might turn heel on The American Nightmare if he loses in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, having already lost to Cena in his hometown earlier this year. This could eventually lead to a rivalry between Orton and Rhodes toward the end of the year.

However, the angle mentioned above remains a speculation despite looking promising. Only time will reveal the plans WWE has for the two friends.

