Cody Rhodes' close real-life friend to turn heel on him this weekend at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jun 27, 2025 07:00 GMT
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE)
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE's Youtube)

Cody Rhodes is finally back on track to get everything he lost. The American Nightmare is set to face his mentor and real-life friend Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions. However, it's possible that the Viper might crash out after losing to Cody and turn heel on him at the event.

Cody was the top star in all of WWE during 2024, he arguably carried the promotion on his back as the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, things went downhill for him after he lost his championship to John Cena during the main event of this year's WrestleMania.

After months of anticipation, Cody now finally has the chance at redemption. Rhodes is in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, and if he wins it, he gets to face John Cena at SummerSlam for the world championship. However, things might not go that smoothly for the American Nightmare.

While this possibility isn't too far-fetched, a Randy Orton heel turn would still shock some fans. It'll be interesting to see the outcome of their match at Night of Champions.

Cody Rhodes hints at the date for his heel turn

Ever since he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion, Cody has been the top baby face in the company. While a lot of fans have been urging Cody to turn heel, the American Nightmare gave a subtle confirmation on when his heel turn is likely to happen.

While speaking to Kay Adams, Rhodes stated that he still has a year left as a babyface. However he added that it might even get stretched to three years.

“I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense," said Rhodes. (H/T TJRWrestling)

It'll be interesting to see how things turn out when Cody Rhodes finally turns heel.

