Cody Rhodes comments on The Young Bucks calling Adam Page a "jobber in Ring of Honor"

The build to this epic tag team match was pretty intense

Since Chris Jericho formed the Inner Circle, The Elite has reunited in an effort to drive off the force. However, one member of the group hasn't exactly been a "team player" lately. Adam Page has, more or less, stopped caring about anything involving The Elite, focusing solely on his own career.

After failing to become the inaugural AEW World Champion, Page transitioned into the tag team division, where he and Kenny Omega won the belts in an incredible twenty-minute match against SoCal Uncensored on Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea. The Young Bucks would come out to congratulate their friends, but Page would abandon the ring, deciding to celebrate with the fans (and their beer) instead.

Tensions continued to build between the two teams, leading to a sit-down between the four men, moderated by Jim Ross. Ahead of their AEW Revolution title bout, The Bucks stated that they knew for a fact they were the greatest tag team in the world, and at AEW Revolution, they'd walk out with the belts. After the match, though, they would shake hands, because nothing is more important than The Elite.

Page was none too pleased to hear this, reminding them that he'd attempted to leave The Elite already, and that winning the AEW Tag Team Titles was one of the biggest accomplishments in his career. At that point, the Bucks had gotten frustrated, leading to Nick Jackson stating Page was a "jobber in Ring of Honor" before the Bullet Club brought him into the fold.

Cody Rhodes addresses the situation between Page & The Bucks

Earlier today, Cody Rhodes took part in a Q&A on Twitter. Fans asked the American Nightmare about never being able to challenge for the AEW World Championship, his opinions on Star Trek, and more.

One fan brought up that awkward moment between The Elite last month.

People say stuff in the heat of the moment.



Everybody in The Elite has done something for eachother and vice versa, it’s maybe the only faction in history that really hinges on all of us being linked. A lot of love between this bunch. A lot. ❤️ https://t.co/cmioAHt9A0 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 8, 2020

Remember, everyone. The Elite is fine.