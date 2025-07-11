Cody Rhodes to be confronted by returning megastar, not John Cena, on WWE SmackDown today? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is the number one contender for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the King of the Ring Tournament. Rhodes is advertised to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown, which is the go-home edition ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution.

The American Nightmare is just waiting for John Cena's return, which is expected to be on July 18. He's expected to show up tonight and possibly hype up their rematch at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

One possibility is for Travis Scott to keep him busy this week, with the rapper confronting him for the first time since they got physical at WrestleMania 41. Scott is not currently on tour, which starts in mid-August in England.

'Cactus Jack' still has beef with Cody Rhodes, and his partnership with John Cena and The Rock should rekindle a lot of possibilities for SummerSlam. The FE!N artist was also rumored to have been part of Money in the Bank plans before R-Truth's release overshadowed plans.

While Travis Scott showing up is a possibility, tonight's episode of SmackDown already has one artist advertised to appear. Jelly Roll is scheduled to show up, possibly setting up a match at SummerSlam. Roll has trimmed down and is rumored to be training for his in-ring debut.

Cody Rhodes set to star alongside Roman Reigns on 'Street Fighter'

WWE's crossover to mainstream popularity reached another level when two of its biggest stars, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, were cast in the new Street Fighter movie. Reigns is set to portray Akuma, one of the main antagonists, while Rhodes will play Guile, the beloved American hero of the series.

It's an amazing opportunity for both the OTC and The American Nightmare to follow in the footsteps of The Rock, Batista and John Cena. The Final Boss remains one of the biggest draws in Hollywood, while Batista's versatility has earned him praise in the industry.

Cena's comedic timing has also earned him praise, while also being an action star. With many WWE Superstars signing with talent agencies, it's only a matter of time before more get cast in big films and TV shows.

