  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes to be confronted by returning megastar, not John Cena, on WWE SmackDown today? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes to be confronted by returning megastar, not John Cena, on WWE SmackDown today? Exploring the possibility

By JP David
Published Jul 11, 2025 12:19 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. (Photo: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes in the ring (Photo: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes is the number one contender for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the King of the Ring Tournament. Rhodes is advertised to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown, which is the go-home edition ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution.

Ad

The American Nightmare is just waiting for John Cena's return, which is expected to be on July 18. He's expected to show up tonight and possibly hype up their rematch at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

One possibility is for Travis Scott to keep him busy this week, with the rapper confronting him for the first time since they got physical at WrestleMania 41. Scott is not currently on tour, which starts in mid-August in England.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'Cactus Jack' still has beef with Cody Rhodes, and his partnership with John Cena and The Rock should rekindle a lot of possibilities for SummerSlam. The FE!N artist was also rumored to have been part of Money in the Bank plans before R-Truth's release overshadowed plans.

youtube-cover
Ad

While Travis Scott showing up is a possibility, tonight's episode of SmackDown already has one artist advertised to appear. Jelly Roll is scheduled to show up, possibly setting up a match at SummerSlam. Roll has trimmed down and is rumored to be training for his in-ring debut.

Cody Rhodes set to star alongside Roman Reigns on 'Street Fighter'

WWE's crossover to mainstream popularity reached another level when two of its biggest stars, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, were cast in the new Street Fighter movie. Reigns is set to portray Akuma, one of the main antagonists, while Rhodes will play Guile, the beloved American hero of the series.

Ad

It's an amazing opportunity for both the OTC and The American Nightmare to follow in the footsteps of The Rock, Batista and John Cena. The Final Boss remains one of the biggest draws in Hollywood, while Batista's versatility has earned him praise in the industry.

youtube-cover

Cena's comedic timing has also earned him praise, while also being an action star. With many WWE Superstars signing with talent agencies, it's only a matter of time before more get cast in big films and TV shows.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications