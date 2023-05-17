Cody Rhodes cuts the best promos in wrestling history, according to WWE legend

Cody Rhodes' improvement on the microphone has not gone unnoticed by WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco. In a recent interview, Muraco claimed no one in the wrestling business has ever cut better promos than The American Nightmare.

Rhodes often receives several minutes of microphone time on RAW. The WrestleMania 39 main-eventer's promos usually begin with him asking the crowd, "So, what do you wanna talk about?" He then lists a few things on his mind before focusing on one main topic he wants to discuss.

In a conversation with fellow legend Greg Valentine on WSI, Muraco made it clear how much he rates Rhodes as a performer:

"I'm a closet watcher [of modern wrestling]. I love Dusty's boy. I think he's the best promo guy I've ever seen, my whole time in the business. I like his organization, his delivery, everything about his promos." [0:55 – 1:17]

Rhodes' latest promo took place on the May 15 episode of RAW. The segment revolved around the former AEW Executive Vice President accepting Brock Lesnar's challenge to a match at Night of Champions on May 27.

Is Cody Rhodes the next Tony Robbins?

As one of WWE's top babyfaces, Cody Rhodes often evokes positive reactions from fans due to his inspirational remarks in heartfelt promos.

Don Muraco sometimes skips parts of WWE RAW to watch Rhodes' segments. He also jokingly compared the two-time Intercontinental Champion to motivational speaker Tony Robbins:

"I've been really taken back by Cody Rhodes. Sometimes when I know the show is going on, I just fast forward through everything to catch his promo or whatever angle he's doing. I like the way he organizes his promo, his thoughts, and his delivery on his speech. He's like his dad [Dusty Rhodes] and he's like [Roddy] Piper, but yet he's got himself. He should be renting out auditoriums and doing Tony Robbins self-improvement speeches instead of taking bumps." [6:51 – 7:30]

Rhodes is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The 37-year-old defeated The Beast Incarnate in their previous encounter at WWE Backlash on May 6.

