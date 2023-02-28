Cody Rhodes defeats 4-time champion on WWE RAW; sends a message to Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes collided with former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, and he made a major announcement after the match.

The two stars put out a hard-hitting and entertaining match. The Alpha Academy member was dominant initially but was taken out with an inverted superplex. He then rolled out of the ring to regroup and recover.

After the commercial break, Chad Gable took down The American Nightmare with a corkscrew. The former went to the top rope and delivered a diving headbutt, but nobody was home. Cody was selling his leg, which Gable tried to injure during the break.

Cody Rhodes hit a powerslam and followed it up with a Disaster Kick but only got a two-count. Later on, Cody went for another Disaster Kick, but Gable caught him with a German suplex pinfall combo.

Cody hit his opponent with a suicide dive on the outside and sent Otis over the barricade.

Back in the ring, he performed a Cody Cutter on Chad Gable and finished it off with the Crossroads for a three count. After the match, Cody Rhodes addressed Roman Reigns' upcoming appearance on SmackDown.

He stated that if The Tribal Chief will be on the blue brand this week, so will he.

What do you think will go down on SmackDown this Friday? Sound off in the comments below!

