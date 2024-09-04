Cody Rhodes to defend his title again; huge Bloodline match at Bad Blood? 3 predictions for the final WWE SmackDown on FOX

It is the end of an era for SmackDown this Friday, September 6, as it will air its final episode on FOX before moving to USA Network on September 13. Not many things have been revealed for the episode yet, but fans expect Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to make an appearance, just days after defeating Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin to retain his title.

The September 6 episode will also see Giovanni Vinci make his SmackDown debut since moving to the blue brand in late April.

With that in mind, let us take a look at three predictions for the final SmackDown on FOX.

#3. Bayley to challenge Nia Jax at Bad Blood

Bayley had taken time off after her loss to Nia Jax at SummerSlam but came back last Friday to help Michin in her title match against the reigning Women's Champion.

Michin eventually came up short, as Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton also got involved, coming to the aid of Nia Jax, even though it initially appeared she would cash in her briefcase on her friend.

Thus, we could see Bayley show up on SmackDown this Friday, challenging Nia to a rematch for the Women's Championship at Bad Blood in early October.

#2. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to set a Tag Team Title Match for Bad Blood

The Bloodline will collide with DIY and the Street Profits on Friday. The Tag Team Title will not be on the line, but WWE could tease a future title match, as both teams have emerged as contenders in the division.

Thus, we could see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announce a Triple Threat Title match at Bad Blood.

Should this happen, it would be the perfect way for WWE to continue the feud between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, as the Original Tribal Chief could show up and interfere in the match, costing The Bloodline the WWE Tag Team Title.

#1. Cody Rhodes to agree to an Extreme Rules Match with Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes defended his title once again, this time against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin. The American Nightmare is now preparing for his next challenger, who is expected to be none other than Solo Sikoa.

Solo got a title match at SummerSlam, where Roman Reigns returned and helped the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion retain his title.

Still, Sikoa wants to set a rematch and Bad Blood looks like the perfect opportunity. Fans are expecting to see Cody Rhodes accept Solo's challenge only if it is an Extreme Rules Match. Thus, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could add a stipulation to the match, which would raise the stakes and would help create a new angle to the storyline.

More specifically, a Steel Cage or Hell in a Cell Match would prevent The Bloodline from getting involved, while another stipulation would allow Roman Reigns to show up again and cost Solo Sikoa another title opportunity, setting the stage for a match between the two at Crown Jewel or Survivor Games: WarGames.

