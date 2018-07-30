Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indie News: Cody Rhodes sponsors a fan's trip to All In

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
248   //    30 Jul 2018, 22:53 IST

Codyn
Cody Rhodes

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes has sponsored a fan's trip to All-In which takes place at the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The said fan reached out to Cody on Twitter citing his lack of funds for his travel despite owning a ticket to the show and the Bullet Club member took care of the rest.

In case you didn't know...

After reading on social media that he and his Bullet Club brethren could not draw an arena-size crowd in the United States, Rhodes considered that a challenge and booked a show at Chicago's Sears Centre.

The show, dubbed "All In", would shock the industry by selling out in less than an hour, doing so without its lineup announced, or even its attendees truly knowing what to expect from the September 2018 event.

The heart of the matter

When Cody Rhodes left the WWE in May 2016, a lot of wrestling fans were sceptical. While the guy had wrestling in his DNA, and he had multiple title runs within the WWE, the last few years with the company were spent as a lower-card and mid-card talent. So when Rhodes announced that he had asked for his WWE release in order to show the world that he was being underutilized, not everyone assumed that Rhodes was destined for bigger and better things.

Upon leaving the WWE, Rhodes posted a checklist on social media that included all of the talent he intended to wrestle on the independent circuit. All of that was quickly accomplished by Rhodes. He then accomplished another goal in proving that he did not have to be exclusive to a particular promotion, wrestling for the likes of TNA, Ring Of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Rhodes further held the distinction of winning titles and being a main event talent in all of these companies.

When fan Josh O'Neill tweeted at him earlier today that he had purchased a ticket to All In but may not be able to attend due to rising travel costs, Cody Rhodes thanked the fan for his support and asked for the fan's Paypal address. Rhodes then sent directly money to the fan via Paypal.

Correspondence related to that Twitter exchange is below, helping to remind wrestling fans that heels are often the good guys in real life.

What's next?

All In will be taking place on September 1, 2018 at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Headlining the card is a match between Cody Rhodes and current NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. Should Rhodes be victorious, he will be part of the first ever father-son duo to have been NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Also scheduled to appear are Kazuchika Okada and Marty Scurll in a singles match. Also scheduled to battle are Joey Janela and Hangman Page. More talent from the independent circuit, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Ring Of Honor are expected to be part of what is hopefully set an inaugural event.

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
