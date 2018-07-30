Indie News: Cody Rhodes sponsors a fan's trip to All In

Cody Rhodes has sponsored a fan's trip to All-In which takes place at the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The said fan reached out to Cody on Twitter citing his lack of funds for his travel despite owning a ticket to the show and the Bullet Club member took care of the rest.

After reading on social media that he and his Bullet Club brethren could not draw an arena-size crowd in the United States, Rhodes considered that a challenge and booked a show at Chicago's Sears Centre.

The show, dubbed "All In", would shock the industry by selling out in less than an hour, doing so without its lineup announced, or even its attendees truly knowing what to expect from the September 2018 event.

When Cody Rhodes left the WWE in May 2016, a lot of wrestling fans were sceptical. While the guy had wrestling in his DNA, and he had multiple title runs within the WWE, the last few years with the company were spent as a lower-card and mid-card talent. So when Rhodes announced that he had asked for his WWE release in order to show the world that he was being underutilized, not everyone assumed that Rhodes was destined for bigger and better things.

Upon leaving the WWE, Rhodes posted a checklist on social media that included all of the talent he intended to wrestle on the independent circuit. All of that was quickly accomplished by Rhodes. He then accomplished another goal in proving that he did not have to be exclusive to a particular promotion, wrestling for the likes of TNA, Ring Of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Rhodes further held the distinction of winning titles and being a main event talent in all of these companies.

When fan Josh O'Neill tweeted at him earlier today that he had purchased a ticket to All In but may not be able to attend due to rising travel costs, Cody Rhodes thanked the fan for his support and asked for the fan's Paypal address. Rhodes then sent directly money to the fan via Paypal.

Correspondence related to that Twitter exchange is below, helping to remind wrestling fans that heels are often the good guys in real life.

What’s your budget to get there & your PayPal? https://t.co/swYtSsO441 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 30, 2018

Truly feel blessed with what just happened. Thank you guys, so much. Can't wait for ALL IN! @CodyRhodes @NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 — Josh O'Neill (@The_Axem_Ranger) July 30, 2018

All In will be taking place on September 1, 2018 at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Headlining the card is a match between Cody Rhodes and current NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. Should Rhodes be victorious, he will be part of the first ever father-son duo to have been NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Also scheduled to appear are Kazuchika Okada and Marty Scurll in a singles match. Also scheduled to battle are Joey Janela and Hangman Page. More talent from the independent circuit, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Ring Of Honor are expected to be part of what is hopefully set an inaugural event.