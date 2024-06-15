Cody Rhodes to say "I Quit" at WWE Clash at the Castle to save popular family member? Exploring potential swerve

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his prized title against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" Match at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland, tonight. A few weeks ago, AJ Styles faked his retirement on SmackDown before launching an attack on The American Nightmare.

The O.C. leader later demanded a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle. Cody accepted the challenge before adding the ''I Quit'' stipulation to their showdown in Scotland.

Styles knows that Cody Rhodes has a weakness, and he knows that he can exploit it to win the WWE Championship. Rhodes recently announced that his mother (Michelle Rubio) made the trip to Scotland with him and even mentioned it on the kick-off show, which implies that Mama Rhodes will be at ringside during the ''I Quit'' Match.

Mama Rhodes was a major part of the Road to WrestleMania XL!

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match at WrestleMania XL to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Notably, his mother, Michelle Rubio, was in attendance during The American Nightmare's historic triumph.

Mama Rhodes was a huge part of the Road to WrestleMania XL, as The Rock constantly made threatening references to her during his promos on TV and social media.

Despite The Rock purposely going after Rhodes' mother, she was still at ringside for the match and gave her best shot at countering the vicious verbal jibes from The Final Boss.

"I Quit" matches allow the heel to use their leverage!

In the past, "I Quit" matches have seen heels attack the family members of their opponents to claim a victory. The most recent example of the same came when Roman Reigns attacked Jimmy Uso and refused to stop until Jey Uso announced the two dreaded words, ''I Quit!''

On Saturday, one can expect The Phenomenal One to employ the same tactics. The legendary wrestler could stage a vicious attack on Mama Rhodes to force The American Nightmare to say, ''I Quit!''

AJ Styles is pushing for one more WWE Title reign!

AJ Styles has teased his retirement from the squared circle multiple times, and it's clear that he is looking to walk into the sunset, but not before tasting championship success again. The veteran has a spotless record in ''I Quit'' Matches, and he won't get a better opportunity than this to claim the prized title.

Styles and Rhodes delivered a five-star classic at Backlash France. However, despite his best efforts, The Phenomenal One failed to get the job done. Since his defeat, AJ has showcased exceptional character work to elevate his feud with Cody. And it feels like a showdown at SummerSlam would be a fitting end to this saga.

But for that to happen, AJ Styles needs to beat Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. Styles forcing Rhodes to quit after attacking Mama Rhodes wouldn't hurt the reigning champion's credibility, as he would only be seen as a son protecting his mother.

A title victory in Scotland would take the rivalry to the next level, paving the way for the decider at The Biggest Party of The Summer, where The American Nightmare could regain his title.