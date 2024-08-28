Cody Rhodes to get betrayed by 4-time Tag Team Champion after defeating Kevin Owens? Exploring potential heel turn at WWE Bash in Berlin

Cody Rhodes will be feeling antsy ahead of Bash in Berlin. While he is taking on his good friend Kevin Owens, the last few weeks might give him good reason to worry. After all, The Prizefighter has shown signs that he might betray the champion. But perhaps KO isn't the one Rhodes should be worried about, as a four-time Tag Team Champion may be waiting for the right time to strike him.

Heading into Bash in Berlin, the prevailing opinion among the fans is that Kevin Owens will betray Cody Rhodes. However, the real threat that The American Nightmare should probably be worried about is The Viper Randy Orton. After all, prior to Rhodes challenging Owens, the perfect opponent for the Undisputed WWE Champion seemed to be The Apex Predator.

That being said, all this depends on whether or not Randy Orton manages to beat Gunther. Since making the move to RAW, The Apex Predator has been insisting that he will be a 15-time World Champion. But there is a good chance that this dream of his will not come true against The Ring General. If that proves to be the case, Orton could attack Cody Rhodes after he beats KO in the main event.

Given that Orton has been seen eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship several times on SmackDown, this betrayal wouldn't be all that surprising. But, as things stand, this is nothing more than speculation, and the fans will have to wait and see what goes down in Germany at Bash in Berlin.

Cody Rhodes was given quite the scare last week on SmackDown

As mentioned earlier, Kevin Owens is the bigger concern for Cody Rhodes right now, and not Randy Orton. For the last few weeks, all signs have been pointing toward a betrayal of epic magnitudes. And, last week on SmackDown, The American Nightmare perhaps saw the first signs that his worst fears might come true.

In the main event of last week's SmackDown, Rhodes and Owens teamed up to take on A-Town Down Under's Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The face duo emerged victorious, but what happened after the match has many wondering if The Prizefighter has some nefarious plans for Bash in Berlin. Picking up the Undisputed WWE Championship, Owens looked like he was about to hit Rhodes with it, but pulled away in the last second.

The worst part is, Rhodes noticed this, and looked a bit concerned. With that in mind, he needs to be extra wary around Owens, even if they are "good friends."

