Cody Rhodes to get a unique record to his name in just 1 month that Roman Reigns did not in 1316 days: What is it?

Roman Reigns is considered one of the greatest champions in WWE history, but it looks like Cody Rhodes is also beginning to cement himself into that position as well. Interestingly, the current champion has even defeated his former rival in one category.

At WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in their rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While The Tribal Chief's reign of 1316 days is surely impressive, it's been noted that he only defended the title a handful of times. On the other hand, The American Nightmare has been active as the champion even if he has only been in that role for less than a month, and an interesting record has proven this.

After this weekend, Cody Rhodes has defended the Undisputed WWE Championship in the United States, England, Wales, Northern Island, and France in one month. While Roman Reigns has defended the title in the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Wales during his run, it didn't happen in a month.

Expand Tweet

The France event in question is Backlash, which will be held at the LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolos, France. Cody will defend the title against AJ Styles on the Premium Live Event.

Did Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share a moment after their epic Wrestlemania XL battle?

The feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes en route to WrestleMania brought a lot of attention to the company due to the intensity and their history. Still, they only play a character and are most likely on good terms backstage. However, the tensions during the event may have been too much.

In a past interview with SI Media, Cody praised Roman's run as the champion and stated that Reigns was nowhere to be seen backstage. Although they "don't need to have a moment," Rhodes is looking forward to the moment they share it.

"When you do something so special and epic, and I'm specifically talking about his run as champion... When you change the landscape of a company, when you help better the locker room situation for the talent surrounding you, when you bring the entire tide up for one company, which Roman did, and then you're part of something like Wrestlemania 40 - I believe it was the ninth or his 10th main event of a WrestleMania - you're part of that in the oddest of ways. This might sound odd, we don't need to have a moment. He was nowhere to be found in Gorilla when I got back. And I look forward to when we actually do have that moment and get to see one another."

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see when and where Cody and Roman will meet again.