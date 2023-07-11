Cody Rhodes going back to old roots? Fans spot interesting change in The American Nightmare's RAW appearance

Cody Rhodes changed his look in a major way during his time in AEW. The American Nightmare ditched his natural black color for blond in Tony Khan's promotion during the pandemic. It seems he's starting to go back to his roots.

Cody Rhodes was on RAW this week. A fan tweeted during the show The American Nightmare didn't dye his hair blond for his latest appearance on WWE programming. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner might change his hair color for his next RAW appearance, which will take place on Monday, July 17.

Another fan noted that Cody is going back to his roots.

Another chimed in by saying that his real hair is dirty blond.

Cody brought back his black hair briefly during his feud with Brodie Lee for the AEW TNT Championship. The American Nightmare showed up with his original hair color on the September 23, 2020, episode of Dynamite.

The 38-year-old star told AEW backstage correspondent Lexy Nair on her YouTube show his hair color was a play on the Death of Superman storyline. He lamented that fans failed to get the reference.

"Blonds have more fun, and nobody got it when I dyed my hair black, it was a play on Death of Superman," Rhodes said. "He had the mullet, he had a change, he had a different outfit. Nobody got it."

Cody would revert to his signature blond look shortly after his return to Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes wants to face Brock Lesnar in a rubber match

Rhodes was in Buffalo, New York, for the July 10, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare entered the ring for a promo segment. Cody once again called out Brock Lesnar over their confrontation on RAW last Monday.

He said he wanted to face The Beast in a rubber match at SummerSlam. WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on RAW next week to answer Cody's challenge.

The two superstars are at one win apiece against each other. Cody won the first match between them at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Lesnar picked up the win in the second encounter at Night of Champions. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious from their rubber match.

