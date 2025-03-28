Cody Rhodes to be interrupted by Attitude Era icon; match vs 21-time WWE champion? 4 Things The American Nightmare can do on SmackDown tonight

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown features two championship matches. Cody Rhodes could appear on the show to make it even more special for London fans.

Ad

He could help further build his match against John Cena at WrestleMania. Let's take a look at four things Cody can do on tonight's SmackDown:

#4. Open the show and call out Cena

Cody Rhodes and John Cena have argued on RAW for the past two weeks. This week, The American Nightmare could continue to do the same by opening the show and calling out the Cenation leader.

Ad

Trending

Cody could have the energetic London crowd boo every time he mentions Cena and help make things even more personal. He could try to verbally assault Cena for not even showing up to the show.

#3. Host an Open Challenge

The American Nightmare has been a fighting Champion ever since he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. Cody could continue to do so by hosting an open challenge on the show for his championship as a gift for the UK fans.

Ad

Ad

His open challenge could be accepted by Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, or Tommaso Ciampa. Cody can easily defeat his opponent in a squash match as a show of gratitude to the fans.

#2. Fight The Miz

Cody Rhodes could get interrupted by The Miz as revenge for Cody attacking him a few weeks ago. The two could get into a heated verbal exchange during the segment.

RAW General Manager Nick Aldis could set up a match between the two for the show. Cody could easily beat the 21-time WWE champion and help make himself look stronger ahead of his title match at The Show of Shows.

Ad

#1. Confront The Rock on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have been a big part of each other's stories for over a year. The Final Boss' influence was arguably one of the major reasons behind Cena's heel turn.

The American Nightmare could get interrupted by a surprise appearance from The Rock. The Brahma Bull could explain his relationship with John Cena and his plans for WWE's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback