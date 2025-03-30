Cody Rhodes to lose to secret 3rd star of The Rock's faction after John Cena's failure? Exploring the WrestleMania swerve

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. While this match will potentially headline the second night of WrestleMania, Night One's main event could very well be the Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins as seen on SmackDown last week.

While fans are expecting Cena to dethrone Cody at 'Mania, the former might actually come up short against The American Nightmare. After the match, CM Punk could cash in his favor to get a match with Cody immediately and beat him to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. This will also reveal Punk to be the third man in The Rock's faction, which has been a topic of rampant speculation.

If the Punk vs. Rollins vs. Reigns collision is the main event for Night One of WrestleMania as rumored, Punk could win that match while also fulfilling his dream of main eventing WrestleMania. On the second night, after Cody defeats Cena, Cena and Rock could be seen smirking in an unlikely manner. The two could then attack the Undisputed WWE Champion, leaving him helpless in the ring.

CM Punk could then make his way through the entrance ramp along with Paul Heyman, telling him that he's cashing in his favor. The Rock could force the referee to ring the bell and start a match between Punk and Cody. Punk could defeat Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion and be revealed as the third man of Cena and Cody's alliance.

Cody Rhodes opens up about emotional segment on SmackDown

The American Nightmare appeared on this week's SmackDown in London and was welcomed by an enthusiastic UK crowd. The champion also shared the ring with his former tag team partner and mentor, Randy Orton. The two shared a heartfelt moment in the ring when Randy told Cody that he would directly tell him when he wanted to come after his title, unlike Cena's devious methods.

After the show, Cody took to X to share his thoughts on his segment with Randy.

"'Mania' season moves so insanely fast - it's postseason ball. And then moments like last night hit you. Meant everything, won't soon forget," Cody posted on X.

Fans are excited to see Cody Rhodes main event his fourth WrestleMania in a row. It will be interesting to see who walks out of Vegas as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

