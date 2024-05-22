WWE is just three days away from King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The company has announced five bouts for the event, including three title bouts. The show will feature top names like Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, and more in action.

How will things pan out at the upcoming Saudi spectacle? Here are four bold predictions for Saturday's event.

#4 Uncle Howdy's first victim

Rumors of Uncle Howdy's WWE return have been doing the rounds over the past couple of months. Many are speculating the masked figure could make his comeback on Saturday night.

If that is indeed the case, Howdy could claim his first victim at King and Queen of the Ring. He could target Randy Orton following his potential match on Saturday night.

The Viper will likely be the winner of the SmackDown bracket in the King of the Ring tournament. Hence, he can clash with Gunther for the King of the Ring crown in Saudi Arabia. Uncle Howdy could make a comeback after Orton's potential match to lay waste to him. Given The Apex Predators' history with the late great Bray Wyatt, Howdy targeting him makes sense.

#3 Dominik Mysterio's new Mami

Liv Morgan will lock horns with Becky Lynch for the Women's World Title at King and Queen of the Ring. While prevailing over The Man won't be an easy task, Morgan could usurp the current champion due to Dominik Mysterio's interference.

WWE has been teasing a potential romantic angle between Morgan and Dominik over the past few weeks. While nothing has come of it yet, things may change on Saturday night.

Dominik could betray Rhea Ripley by aligning with his new Mami, Liv Morgan, at the Saudi spectacle. The Judgment Day member could interfere in Morgan's match to help her win the coveted title.

#2 Roman Reigns returns to stop Solo Sikoa's Bloodline at King and Queen of the Ring

Randy Orton is the clear favorite in the semifinal clash against Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring tournament. The Viper is widely expected to make easy work of his rival to qualify for the final of the competition. However, a potential loss in the semifinal may not sit well with Tama and The Bloodline.

The heel faction could interfere in Orton's potential match against Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring. If so, Roman Reigns could return to stop The Bloodline. Sikoa's version of The Bloodline has been wreaking havoc on the main roster in Reigns' absence, and it's high time the original Tribal Chief returned to reclaim his throne.

Reigns is rumored to return as a babyface. If The Tribal Chief saves Orton from The Bloodline, he could instantly establish himself as a fan favorite. Moreover, the potential angle would also attract a lot of eyeballs, which could be beneficial to WWE from a commercial viewpoint.

#1 Cody Rhodes loses his title due to Jake Paul at King and Queen of the Ring

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring this weekend. The American Nightmare is expected to retain his title. However, the creative team may swerve fans by having him drop his title due to interference from Logan's brother, Jake Paul.

The 27-year-old star last appeared at Crown Jewel 2022. The Maverick could have him return after nearly two years to help him become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Jake could make a comeback and distract Cody Rhodes, leading to The Maverick taking advantage and pinning him for the win.

This controversial move would subject Logan to extreme heel heat, making him the number one bad guy in the company. With Roman Reigns gone, the promotion is in dire need of a top heel, and it wouldn't be a bad idea if they have The Maverick step up to take that role.