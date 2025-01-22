Cody Rhodes to lose Undisputed WWE Championship without getting pinned at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

Cody Rhodes' reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion has been outstanding so far, and the American Nightmare's next title defense is set for Royal Rumble 2025. Rhodes is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match at the premium live event, with the WWE Universe expecting the champion to retain.

While Cody Rhodes is walking into WrestleMania 41 as the champion, it seems quite possible he could lose his championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All without even being pinned. Roman Reigns and CM Punk have declared their names for the Men's Royal Rumble match, and the OTC winning to challenge the American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship is possible.

However, a massive twist could leave the fans awestruck, with CM Punk holding a favor from Paul Heyman in his back pocket. The Best In The World could get himself added to the Rhodes vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania, using his favor.

This could turn into a triple-threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Cody Rhodes's pinfall won't be necessary. Roman Reigns and CM Punk could be the two stars involved in the pinfall and a new champion could be crowned without Cody Rhodes's pinfall. This could further set up a rematch for The American Nightmare, adding interesting storylines to engage fans.

(Please Note: This is merely speculation and not confirmed information)

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns III could take place at WrestleMania, says former WWE personality

While there has been anticipation towards a potential Roman Reigns vs The Rock match at WrestleMania 41, the American Nightmare facing the OTC to complete their trilogy is possible.

Former WWE personality Matt Camp appeared on the Busted Open podcast and stated that a match between both men could happen. However, the analyst suggested that Rhodes could be the heel this time while Roman Reigns was the babyface.

"Cody [Rhodes] Roman [Reigns] III is got to be a thing at some point. I think there's a hell of a feud for those guys flipping roles for where they were the first time around. Can you imagine a corporate Cody Rhodes as a champion where the power gets to his head too much and you bring in Brandi [Rhodes]? Here's wrestling's number one couple. This is the family and you out Roman on the other side as a babyface. There's money in that," Camp said.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for both Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

