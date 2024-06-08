Cody Rhodes to lose the WWE Championship due to huge betrayal & more - 3 massive possibilities arising after SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is all set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles for a second time at Clash at the Castle: Scotland on 15 June. However, this time the match will be contested under a special stipulation, where one person will have to utter the words "I Quit" to lose the match.

This week on SmackDown, we also saw the official coronation of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Haku's sons destroyed Kevin Owens by giving him a triple powerbomb as the show ended. This move was made famous by The Shield during their time.

Let's take a look at some big possibilities aring after SmackDown:

3) Randy Orton to take revenge

The Prizefighter has been constantly battling the new Bloodline ever since its inception. His tag team partner Randy Orton has not been seen since he lost to Gunther in the final of The King of the Ring Tournament, leaving Owens to battle The Bloodline all on his own.

Last week, The Street Profits came to his aid when Sikoa, Tonga, and Loa attacked him. However, he wasn't very lucky this week, as The Bloodline took out The Street Profits as well during the three-man tag team match.

While The Bloodline gloats about taking out Owens, Randy Orton could make his much-awaited return and take out the trio. This could lead to Orton vs Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event next month.

2) LA Knight to face Logan Paul at Money in the Bank?

LA Knight seems to be gaining momentum and is all set to get a shot at Logan Paul's United States Championship. Knight challenged Paul to a title match, but the challenge wasn't accepted by the reigning champion. This week on the blue brand, Knight defeated Carmello Hayes who had been a thorn in Knight's side in recent weeks.

The Megastar then cut a promo calling The Maverick out. While it was expected that Paul vs Knight would take place at Clash at the Castle: Scotland next week, that doesn't seem likely.

WWE may take the slow burn route with this storyline to build intensity. The feud could get more personal each week, leading to the two men finally competing at Money in the Bank on July 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

1) Arn Anderson to return and betray Cody Rhodes?

After AJ Styles faked his own retirement to fool Cody Rhodes and attack him, The American Nightmare has made it his mission to get back at The Phenomenal One. The two men faced each other at Backlash France last month where Cody Rhodes was able to retain the title. However, he might lose the Undisputed WWE Championship because of a major betrayal.

Cody Rhodes' manager in AEW and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson could return to the Stamford-based promotion at Clash at the Castle: Scotland to motivate Rhodes. However, seeking the perfect opportunity, Styles and The Good Brothers could viciously attack Anderson and torture him until Rhodes is forced to say "I quit".

As soon as the match is over, Anderson could reveal that he was in cahoots with Styles all along and has returned to WWE not to manage Cody Rhodes, but AJ Styles instead.

