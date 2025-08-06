Cody Rhodes may miss WWE Clash in Paris due to multiple major reasons

Cody Rhodes has finally gotten his revenge on John Cena at WWE SummerSlam Sunday, beating him clean after a grueling Street Fight. The American Nightmare has become a two-time WWE Undisputed Champion with his win over the Last Real Champion.Fans expect Cody Rhodes to be the workhorse champion that he was during his first title reign after beating Roman Reigns. However, the American Nightmare may miss the first premium live event after The Biggest Party of the Summer.Cena's mega-match may be the highlightAs the company's top champion, the 40-year-old star deserves to be the highlight of the event, especially after his much-awaited title win at the SummerSlam on Sunday.However, the Stamford-based promotion may have already teased the main event for the upcoming PLE. After the title contest at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Brock Lesnar returned and launched a brutal attack on Cena. The Leader of the Cenation is announced for the upcoming edition of blue brand, and he might call out Lesnar for a fight at Clash in Paris.Given its star power, Lesnar and Cena's showdown would likely be the main event of the PLE. Hence, putting Cody Rhodes on the same event would divide fans' attention, which Triple H might want to avoid.Street Fighter filmCody Rhodes is set to film a major Hollywood film, &quot;The Street Fighter,&quot; in which he will play the role of Guile. The reports suggest that the American Nightmare's WWE run may not be affected by the movie's schedule, which is rumored to be filmed this month only.Still, the 40-year-old champion may miss the Clash in Paris 2025, to shoot his part and then return soon to continue his workhorse run in the Stamford-based promotion.No major feud for Cody Rhodes at Clash in ParisThe American Nightmare's heated rivalry has officially come to an end with John Cena turning babyface and being engaged with Brock Lesnar, leaving the newly crowned WWE Champion without any opponent.Clash in Paris 2025 has only two weeks left, and building an anticipated rivalry for the major champion needs some extra time. Meanwhile, Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, has a rivalry on his hands.WWE might keep Rhodes away from Clash in Paris, as he does not have any major match in store, and build a new rivalry for him in the meantime for Crown Jewel Perth.