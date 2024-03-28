Cody Rhodes must ambush The Rock and Roman Reigns on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Cody Rhodes is all set to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40, with his rivals set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After The Rock shocked everyone by appearing on the latest episode of WWE RAW and brutally assaulting Cody Rhodes, he is set to accompany his cousin Roman Reigns on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on April 3, 2024. The show may hype the main events of WWE WrestleMania 40, with a possible appearance from The American Nightmare.

Here are a few reasons a surprise assault should happen on the popular talk show.

Catching The Rock and Roman Reigns off-guard

Expand Tweet

The Rock certainly caught Cody Rhodes off-guard with his surprise appearance and brutal assault on WWE RAW. Something needs to be done about that.

The Samoan cousins will appear on The Tonight Show hoping to bully their WrestleMania 40 opponents, just like they have done in the last few weeks. They will not expect the underdog going into The Show of Shows to show up and assault them. The Bloodline will seemingly not have Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at the show, so it will be interesting to see if they put up a fight.

A surprise appearance from Seth Rollins and Jey Uso would add another layer of thrill for the fans.

Mainstream exposure for WWE and Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

It is safe to say that professional wrestling's influence in mainstream media has been bleeding out for a long time, but that certainly changed when The Great One made his comeback earlier this year. WWE is now being covered by top media outlets, and the game has reached a new level with the new Netflix deal.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular talk shows in the world and not just in the United States. Roman Reigns and The Rock could bring more eyes toward WWE with their appearance on the show, and if Cody Rhodes appears to ambush them and create a scene, the headlines will be all over mainstream media.

While Roman Reigns and The Rock have some exposure to the world outside of WWE, Rhodes will benefit from the appearance and could gain more casual fans as he prepares to become the new face of professional wrestling.

WWE is now bigger than ever

Expand Tweet

WWE has arguably been the best it has ever been, and the ratings, social media views, and fan engagement are strong proof of the same. With the TKO deal, it has become bigger than ever.

While storylines usually progress on weekly shows like RAW and SmackDown, The Rock has recently started a trend of promoting storylines via his gigantic social media handles. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon will be a new stage to continue an ongoing rivalry, giving it a realistic feel.

The American Nightmare assaulting his WWE WrestleMania 40 opponents on a live talk show will send a message that, from now on, storylines can progress anywhere and at any time.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will assault his WrestleMania 40 rivals soon? Discuss!

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here