Cody Rhodes must bring back 65-year-old WWE legend at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Cody Rhodes is heading into King and Queen of the Ring 2024 with a lot on the line. Not only is his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, but he also has nothing to gain from the Premium Live Event. After all, his opponent, Logan Paul has refused to defend his United States Championship.

But, that's not all Cody Rhodes needs to worry about. If last week's SmackDown is anything to go by, Paul will not be alone in Saudi Arabia. He will have his entourage, and what's more, if history is anything to go by, he will do whatever it takes to leave with the Undisputed WWE title. With that in mind, The American Nightmare should look for support, and he could find some in the form of 65-year-old WWE legend, Arn Anderson.

Their work in AEW aside, Cody Rhodes should enlist Arn Anderson's services for plenty of reasons. Here are but a few:

Cody Rhodes recently talked about wanting to work with a manager

Perhaps the most telling reason as to why Cody Rhodes could ask Arn Anderson for help is the fact that he recently spoke about wanting a manager. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes claimed that he missed having a manager, especially after seeing how Paul handled their recent contract signing.

Furthermore, he specifically mentioned how he missed having Arn Anderson over his shoulder. Taking that into account, there is no reason why Rhodes shouldn't look to reunite with the 65-year-old.

To have Arn Anderson at his side again, would be nothing short of a boon for Rhodes. This could be especially true in the future when he will inevitably have to once again deal with Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes could use an "enforcer" in Saudi Arabia

Say what you will, going up against Logan Paul will not be an easy task. Aside from the fact that Paul is a superb athlete, he is incredibly conniving. Not to mention, he will likely get some help from people outside the squared circle. Whether that help comes from his friends, or his buddies in the locker room, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller remains to be seen. But, one thing is for sure, Cody Rhodes will be outnumbered.

Taking that into consideration, he could use an "enforcer" like Arn Anderson in his corner. Someone to make sure that Paul's tricks do not decide the outcome of the match.

Logan Paul may be a handful, but Anderson should have no problem dealing with his lackeys. Moreover, it would allow The American Nightmare to focus on the match and the match alone.

Arn Anderson can have one last run on TV

As things stand, Arn Anderson is still under contract with AEW. However, after his son Brock's contract ended with the promotion he was moved to a backstage role as a producer. Nevertheless, one cannot help but feel that Anderson still has one last run on TV left in him.

Assuming he does not get that opportunity in AEW, there is no reason why he shouldn't consider doing the same in WWE. It would be a great way to end his career and also give the WWE Universe a chance to once again appreciate his greatness.

But, at the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There have been no hints suggesting that Anderson will help Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring 2024, or if the latter will have any help at all. The fans will just have to wait and see what's in store.