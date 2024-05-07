Cody Rhodes must form a faction with four former WWE champions as backup when The Rock and Roman Reigns return

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes made history. Not only did he become the Undisputed WWE Champion, but he also sent The Bloodline, a faction that had reigned supreme for years, packing. However, that doesn't mean that the trouble has passed.

Both Roman Reigns and The Rock may be on hiatus, but they will surely return at some point in the future. When that time comes, and assuming order is brought to The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes will be severely outnumbered. Not only will he have to deal with The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief, but there will also be Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa to worry about.

With that in mind, it may be in Cody Rhodes' best interest to form his own faction. But, who can he turn to for help? Well, four WWE champions may be willing to join his cause. The stars are AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

There are plenty of reasons why this is a possibility, and here are just a few.

Finn Balor could be on his way out of The Judgment Day

The first reason has to do with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day. Recently, there have been suggestions that Judgment Day is on the verge of breaking up. The loss of Rhea Ripley to injury, coupled with Damian Priest's determination to do everything by himself could lead to their downfall.

This is epitomized by what went down at Backlash France, where Finn Balor incurred the wrath of the World Heavyweight Champion. Granted, they did patch things up on RAW, but one cannot help but feel that things are coming to an end.

If The Judgment Day does indeed break up, there is no reason why Cody Rhodes shouldn't try and enlist The Prince's help.

Cody Rhodes could provide The OC with some direction

The OC is perhaps the only faction in WWE that doesn't have any direction right now. The Bloodline is dealing with its own problems, as is The Judgment Day, and The Alpha Academy is now being led by a ruthless Chad Gable. However, The OC is a whole other story.

Their leader, AJ Styles. has become a lone wolf, and the tag team of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are spending more time on NXT than they are on SmackDown. This is where Cody Rhodes can step in and lead the faction, uniting them once more against a common enemy.

It's true that The Phenomenal One and The American Nightmare haven't seen eye-to-eye recently. But, there is no denying that The Bloodline will prove to be more of an issue to them than they are to each other. This could lead to them setting their differences aside and working together.

WWE can connect the dots and form their version of Bullet Club

Perhaps the best reason why WWE should pull the trigger on a faction led by Cody Rhodes is the connection he shares with the other four superstars. After all, at one point in time or the other, they were all members of the infamous Bullet Club. A faction that has a foothold in almost every major promotion, including AEW, NJPW, and TNA.

Under the leadership of Rhodes, there is no reason why a group consisting of these former Bullet Club members cannot reign supreme over WWE. And, it will kick off by taking care of the biggest problem that stands in the way of their potential dominance, The Bloodline.

It certainly would make for quite the headline if these five former Bullet Club members were to join forces. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. And, there is no telling what the future holds for any of them.

