Cody Rhodes needs to align with SmackDown stars ahead of WWE Backlash contract signing this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature Cody Rhodes engaged in a high-profile contract signing segment with AJ Styles. Both stars are set to make their Backlash France title match official.

Fans are eagerly anticipating how things will unfold on the blue brand during their contract signing.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss why the American Nightmare needs to align himself with Randy Orton and LA Knight on SmackDown ahead of his contract signing on Friday night.

AJ Styles might have set a trap for Cody Rhodes

One major reason why Rhodes needs to align with Orton and Knight on SmackDown is that AJ Styles may have set a trap for the Undisputed Champion.

The Phenomenal One might attempt to reunite The O.C. with the intent of dethroning Rhodes and becoming the new Undisputed Champion. Should this happen, it could lead to the entire O.C. turning into a villainous group and launching an attack on The American Nightmare during the contract signing.

Expand Tweet

However, having The Viper and The Megastar on his side will help Rhodes to even the odds if a scenario like this unfolds ahead of Backlash France.

To plant seeds for LA Knight vs Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes already share a strong friendship, making it logical for him to align with The American Nightmare. However, adding LA Knight to the mix could also be a strategic move to sow the seeds for a future showdown between Knight and Rhodes.

The Megastar might accompany Rhodes ahead of Backlash France. However, as every star desires to become a world champion, LA Knight might try to hold the Undisputed Title belt. This could prove to be a clear tease from The Megastar that he could be the next challenger for Rhodes' Championship.

Expand Tweet

A brief heated moment between these two ahead of Backlash could also help the company set up a Cody vs. Knight title showdown in the coming months.

Cody Rhodes needs some allies as he is moving to SmackDown on his own

According to the rules of WWE Draft 2024, as he is the Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is required to move to SmackDown.

Rhodes will now be the central champion on Friday Night and will undoubtedly be on the radar of every superstar who harbors the dream of being a world champion and would like to challenge him for the Undisputed Championship.

Expand Tweet

Given that he will be prey for almost everyone, Rhodes will need some allies initially to survive on the blue brand. Therefore, Orton and Knight, being two of the major babyfaces in the company, could be the perfect choice to align with Cody Rhodes on Friday Night ahead of his title defense at Backlash 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback