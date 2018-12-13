Cody Rhodes News: 'The American Nightmare' unveils new Elite design

Cody Rhodes with The Young Bucks

What's the story?

Over the past several months, there have been several rumors that have suggested that The Elite members Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll are all likely to discontinue in both ROH and NJPW in 2019 in the wake of something historic.

Well, as of right now, all we know is the fact that Cody has been teasing a massive announcement for 2019 and earlier this week, 'The American Nightmare' along with The Young Bucks revealed their brand new "Elite" designs.

In case you didn't know...

The Elite first started out as a Bullet Club subgroup in 2016 when current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega turned his back on former BC frontman AJ Styles at the New Year's Dash event. Omega, along with Karl Anderson, Cody Hall, Luke Gallows, and The Young Bucks, gave Styles a typical Bullet Club farewell beating at the Korakuen Hall in what was Styles' final appearance for NJPW.

Shortly within a few months, after the departure of Luke Gallows, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Adam Cole and Cody Hall, the Bullet Club was somewhat in a desperate need of new members and in came the likes of Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll, who notably associated themselves with The Elite subgroup on American soil.

In October of 2018, members of The Elite officially confirmed their departure from The Bullet Club, ending their civil war with the BC OGs in the process and further allowing the likes of Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Taiji Ishimori to take over the BC faction.

The heart of the matter

A few days ago, one half of The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson revealed a brand new Young Bucks Elite merch design, which isn't designed under The Bullet Club banner. Jackson took to his Instagram account and revealed the following design:

In addition, current IWGP US Champion, Cody Rhodes, who quite possibly had the best year in Professional Wrestling given that not only did he win the IWGP US Championship but also captured the NWA World Heavyweight Title at his self-financed All In event, revealed his version of the new Elite design.

As you can see, Rhodes' version is obviously modeled after his dog Pharoah, as 'The American Nightmare' stated that more designs are on the way:

What's next?

Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks will all be in action at Wrestle Kingdom 13 next month. With Omega set to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event, whereas, Cody will put his US Title against Juice Robinson. The Bucks, meanwhile, will challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

However, what does The Elite have in store for all their fans after January 4th? Are they headed to the WWE or will All Elite Wrestling actually come true? Sound your opinions below in the comments

