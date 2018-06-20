ROH News: Cody Rhodes opens up on his upcoming ROH World Title match at Best in the World

'The American Nightmare' is pretty confident ahead of his upcoming World Title match.

Soumik Datta News 20 Jun 2018

Cody Rhodes has the opportunity of becoming a two-time ROH World Champion

What’s the story?

While recently speaking with Sports Illustrated, Ring of Honor superstar Cody Rhodes opened up on his upcoming mega ROH World Title match against current champion Dalton Castle and fellow Bullet Club stablemate Marty Scurll at ROH: Best in the World.

In case you didn’t know...

Following his departure from the WWE, Rhodes became one of the most successful superstars to ever step foot on the Independent circuit and after earning an immense amount of success for several indie promotions, Rhodes eventually made the biggest move of his post-WWE career when the 32-year-old signed a contract with top American promotion Ring of Honor and became the newest member of the Bullet Club as well.

In addition, Rhodes also made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling and eventually became one of the most prominent members of The Bullet Club as well.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with SI, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes commented on his upcoming ROH World Title match at ROH: Best in the World and also weighed in his thoughts on current ROH World Champion Dalton Castle and fellow BC stablemate Marty Scurll.

As per Cody’s belief, he noted that several critics around the world have been writing-off Dalton Castle’s current title reign as a flop, despite not understanding the fact that Castle is currently competing in the ring with a very serious injury.

And everything aside, Cody also likes to believe in the fact that the difference between him and everybody else is the fact that ‘The American Nightmare’ is someone who does not gets hurt and can’t be injured as well, thus making him a championship material.

I overtrained for Final Battle and Dalton Castle. Not unlike George Foreman [against Muhammed Ali] in Zaire. I’ve learned to balance more. There’s something to learn from Kenny’s one match a month schedule. Like him or not, he’s able to properly prepare mentally and physically. And to maintain his body.”

“I could lie to you about Dalton Castle or I could play coy. Dalton is competing with a very serious injury. Critics writing off his title run as a flop don’t understand the grit he’s displayed in that role. But, compliments aside, that’s the difference between me and everybody else: I can’t be hurt. I can’t be injured. I’m bulletproof. I’m championship material.”

Additionally, Rhodes also stated that ‘The Villain’ Marty Scurll being added to this triple threat match is definitely wonderful, however, Scurll, for a matter of fact, is Prince Lotor who sits at Cody’s table, but doesn’t get to eat first.

“I think Marty being included in this match is wonderful. He supersedes the ‘junior’ qualification. He has a great fan base. But Marty is Prince Lotor. He sits at my table but doesn’t eat first. I do. Daddy eats first.”

What’s next?

ROH: Best in the World, 2018 is slated to take place on the 29th of June, 2018.

