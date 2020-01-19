Cody Rhodes promises 'Big Things' from AEW Wrestler

He can go bell-to-bell (Pic Source: AEW)

Orange Cassidy isn't everyone's favorite wrestler. Several wrestling legends have questioned the wrestler's 'sloth-like' gimmick of no-selling and essentially 'exposing' the business. Cody Rhodes sees it another way. On Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke of AEW's plans for the independent star.

There's no doubt that @orangecassidy is one of the most popular talents in @AEWrestling



When he finally has his break out moment EVP @CodyRhodes says everyone better watch out 🍊😎



For the full interview check out the Busted Open podcast 🔊https://t.co/m5wLtvVWWB pic.twitter.com/ysVZE09DOl — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 17, 2020

Cody stated that the AEW fan base is well behind Orange Cassidy, but also said that he wants to be careful not to exploit it. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"The Orange Cassidy fandom and hysteria – which is beautiful and funny and everything to see – it's definitely something we're gonna expand upon. The one thing I wanna avoid is people almost taking advantage of the fandom – and this is a weird outlook on it – but I think you know what I mean."

Rhodes further stated that Orange Cassidy is so much more and that bigger things are expected from him. More so, Cody also said that Cassidy's merchandise is also one of the hottest selling items on AEW. He explained: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"There have been things that happen organically and properly that have gotten over. Things that the fans themselves chose to love and somebody clings to it and rubs up to it and kinda dilutes your favorite band a little bit. That's the navigation that has to be done with Orange Cassidy. He has to continue to take a bigger spotlight because there is so much more. The individual, Orange Cassidy, can go bell-to-bell and when he goes, it's gonna be a really special night."

"I love it up to this point. I know that Matt Jackson and Dana Massie have actively tried to hone in on merchandising because the fans want Orange Cassidy t-shirts and Orange Cassidy outfits – the No. 1 outfit you see in the crowd. So, we're gonna do everything we can to take care of Orange Cassidy."

Cody's comments on Orange Cassidy are interesting as he is a bit of a polarising figure to the larger fan base. At the same time, Cody is quite right in saying when Cassidy actually starts pulling out his move set, the crowds will be more than satisfied.