Cody Rhodes recalls WWE Royal Rumble 2008 moment that made CM Punk and John Morrison laugh hysterically

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News

26 Jan 2020, 21:05 IST SHARE

Jimmy Snuka was at the receiving end of it (Pic Source: WWE)

Cody Rhodes spoke with Inside The Ropes and recalled his Royal Rumble debut back in 2008. He put over The Undertaker as being selfless in the ring and also recalled the incident when Rowdy Roddy Piper entered the Rumble, when he yelled an expletive at Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka.

Cody Rhodes recalls the moment Jimmy Snuka hit the ring and was trying to have a moment with Deuce (Jimmy's real-life son). Cody said that he was trying to hold back and were waiting for the moment for Piper to hit the ring. He said that's the moment that Piper said something that stunned everyone. He said:

"I'm in the corner, I'm just kind of watching and Piper never cared about anything. I mean, he's just a wild man. He takes the deal off and he gets on the apron and the camera is right on him and he just points at Jimmy Snuka and I'm just watching and just goes, 'YOU MOTHER******' and you see like this awful cut of like fans in the crowd like the Manhattan Center and we're all in 1993. It's not even the same show. You can openly see like Punk and Morrison just laughing hysterically."

The incident can actually be seen in the video below at the 29:10 mark

Cody Rhodes says that it's moments like these that makes the Royal Rumble great. It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for fans in Royal Rumble 2020.