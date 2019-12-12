Cody Rhodes responds to empty seats picture on last night's AEW Dynamite

Not a good look!

A Twitter user tweeted out an Instagram picture of a row of empty seats during MJF's fantastic promo on AEW Dynamite. While it's not unusual for arenas to have empty seats during a wrestling event, that's not a good look for a new company.

But Cody Rhodes responded by saying they were 80% full at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

On further investigation, a simple Google search says that the Curtis Culwell Center is a 6,860 seat arena. Now, this actually changes depending on the kind of sporting event being held; for instance, the number would be different for games like basketball and volleyball.

The "fan" or Twitter user who tweeted out the picture insinuated that the AEW top brass wouldn't be happy about this and that AEW's 15 minutes of fame are almost over. Cody gave a measured response and said,

"We had over 4500 folks at 80% utilization. Well above market. Vibrant crowd throughout. We will definitely be back."

Irrespective of the row of empty seats, the show was fully alive, and Cody is right in saying the crowd were making their voices heard at every turn. Moreover, the effect could be heard on the screening too. Check out the crowd reaction to MJF.

Crowd size isn't everything. It's about the passion of the fans and in this case, the AEW fans made their voices heard!