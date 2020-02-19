Cody Rhodes responds to former WWE Superstar's comments regarding AEW's Nyla Rose

This former WWE Superstar was unhappy with Nyla Rose winning the AEW Women's title (Pic Souce: AEW)

During a schedule media call with Cody Rhodes, Ryan Satin of the Pro Wrestling Sheet asked about former WWE Superstar Val Venis' recent comments about Nyla Rose winning the AEW Women's Championship.

Cody responded and said that he was dissapointed by the comments and believes that Venis was just trying to get a booking.

Cody also said that AEW will never work with Val Venis in the future. He explained: (H/T Fightful)

"It's disappointing. If you are someone that perhaps grew up liking Val Venis, he's kind of like the Disco Inferno of WWE, I don't know if anyone really knows who Val Venis is anymore. It's disappointing because I don't think he actually means the terrible, awful things, he's putting in writing. I think he's just trying to get a booking. We're not booking Val Venis and you're not gonna be booked anywhere near us."

He also said that such comments are not acceptable in 2020 and that people should not 'hit the ball back' as it gives the comments more oxygen. He explained: (H/T Fightful)

"The real way to end some of this bigotry, transphobia, and negativity is don't hit the ball back. We all know who we're talking about here. They're the same people who do this. When we hit the ball back, you give them oxygen. I'm not giving Val Venis any oxygen when it coming to Nyla Rosa. Nyla Rose won the Women's World Championship because she was the best woman at AEW. That's just it. Stop hitting the ball back to those people. It's 2020, everybody should love everybody."

Cody essentially has said that AEW is firmly behind Rose and that they wont tolerate any such negativity towards her.