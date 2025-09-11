Cody Rhodes returning after shocking heel turn and 4 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown this week

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Sep 11, 2025 04:25 GMT
Brock Lesnar is confirmed to appear on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be another show for the company ahead of the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The WWE Universe is excited for this edition of the blue brand, especially with Brock Lesnar already confirmed to appear.

Besides this, many twists and turns are likely to occur on Friday Night SmackDown, and in this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on the show.

#5. Cody Rhodes might return after Randy Orton turns heel on SmackDown

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are set to lock horns in the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The Legend Killer attacked The Scottish Warrior a few weeks ago when Drew was mocking Cody Rhodes. Recently, Triple H confirmed that The American Nightmare will appear at Wrestlepalooza.

So, it's possible that Rhodes might return in the upcoming episode of Friday Night Show after The Apex Predator turns heel following his match against McIntyre. Cody could arrive to stop a ruthless Orton, which might spark tension between them and set up a future showdown.

#4. Brock Lesnar could destroy Sami Zayn once again

WWE has already announced that Brock Lesnar will make his presence felt on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Last week, The Beast destroyed John Cena and Sami Zayn during the show when he interrupted their United States Championship match.

The Franchise Player is not set to be part of the blue brand, which escalates the chances of Lesnar destroying Zayn again on SmackDown. With this, the Stamford-based promotion can set the stage for the Brock vs. Sami match in the near future.

#3. Bianca Belair could return to cost Jade Cargill against Tiffany Stratton

It's already official that Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill will lock horns in a WWE Women's Championship match on SmackDown. It's likely that the company has planned a major twist for the show, with Bianca Belair possibly making her return and costing Storm the title match.

It's been a long time since The EST appeared on WWE television. Belair returning as a heel and costing Jade Cargill could be an ideal way for her comeback in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

#2. The Street Profits could break up

Over the past few weeks, WWE has dropped major hints about the breakup of The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford don't seem to be on the same page, which raises the chances that their tag team could be splitting up soon.

In the upcoming episode of the blue brand, the Street Profits might finally split up when one of the members abandons the other, confirming their breakup as a tag team. After this, Montez Ford can begin his singles run.

#1. Jacob Fatu could turn heel and get back with MFT on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu is no longer the United States Champion, and his run as a single star seems to be going into a downward spiral on SmackDown. The buzz around his name is already fading. One way to turn things around is by turning him heel again, reuniting him with Solo Sikoa's MFT.

The Samoan Werewolf's villainous turn will help WWE to establish him as a monster again, and his inclusion in the My Family Tree could be a great way to make the faction dominant again.

Edited by Neda Ali
