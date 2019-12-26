Cody Rhodes reveals 'biggest hope' for AEW in 2020

Cody Rhodes was asked his "biggest hope"

There's no doubt about it, 2019 was an incredible year for professional wrestling, and that is most definitely in no small part due to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, but what does 2020 hold for AEW?

Well, over a quick Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes was asked what his "biggest hope" is for AEW, the company for which The American Nightmare is both a performer and Executive Vice President, in 2020.

Rhodes would respond that there are "lots of hopes and goals", but pinpointed one in particular - to establish AEW's big four pay-per-views as "real destination events for fans" on their second go-round.

AEW's 'Big 4'

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's special contributor Alex McCarthy for talkSPORT, Rhodes opened up about AEW's "Big 4" annual events.

We’re looking at four major pay-per-views a year. But, also, we’re looking at some streaming shows as well, like streaming specials. But also, you’ve got Full Gear, you have Revolution, you have Double or Nothing and you have All Out. Double or Nothing and All Out are probably going to be staples in the areas that they originated from [Las Vegas and Chicago respectively], but Revolution and Full Gear seem more open in terms of travelling. So the thought of having an AEW pay-per-view in the UK is very, very tempting.