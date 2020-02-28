Cody Rhodes reveals which 2 WWE-owned WCW PPV trademarks he wants to buy

Cody Rhodes has made it clear in past interviews that one of his goals is to ensure that his father, Dusty Rhodes' legacy remains intact. So, it wasn't a surprise when the AEW's recent episode of Bash at the Beach attracted WWE's attention. Cody on the most recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, said that there might not be another Bash at the Beach AEW Dynamite episode.

He also said that WWE was not happy with all the trademarks he acquired and said that unlike other businesses, the mentality in the wrestling world is that even if the trademarks lapse, they still belong to the original owner.

Rhodes did praise WWE's handling of some properties they acquired, with it being showcased on the WWE Network. However, they also allowed some things to lapse or fall by the wayside.

Cody also said that he felt he wanted to pick up anything that had to do with his father. Rhodes revealed that he wasn't making any money off the trademark (Bash at the Beach) but just wanted to own it. He also jokingly said that he wants to buy enough trademarks that WWE just hand over Starrcade. He said:

"Great American Bash and Starrcade are 100% his. I don't give a d**n....Starrcade and Great American Bash are Dusty's. I would rather have those than a 100 Slamborees."

Considering that Starrcade is a special WWE Network event, it's highly unlikely that they will be relinquishing their ownership rights any time soon.

