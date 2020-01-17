Cody Rhodes reveals which AEW superstar has impressed him the most so far

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Cody Rhodes (Image Courtesy: Big Gold Belt)

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling EVP and Superstar, Cody Rhodes was asked about which superstar from the current AEW roster who has impressed the former 'American Nightmare' the most.

In response, Cody stated that his former rival and fan-favorite, Darby Allin has impressed the AEW EVP the most in terms of match quality.

Darby Allin in AEW

Shortly after signing with All Elite Wrestling in April of 2019, Darby Allin wrestled Cody Rhodes at AEW: Fyter Fest in what was the former's first match for the promotion. After a back-and-forth, hard-fought contest between the two, Allin and Rhodes would eventually end up wrestling each other to a time-limit draw.

From there onwards, Allin has impressed most of the AEW fan-following with his performances, as he has shared the ring with the likes of Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc. And, on the October 16 episode of AEW: Dynamite, Allin challenged and lost to AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in a Philly Street Fight, however, even in defeat, Darby once again managed to impress everyone with his performance.

Cody praises Darby Allin

Having already teamed up with each other AEW: Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin have also faced each other on two different occasions and in his recent Twitter Q&A, Cody claimed that he has been the most impressed with Allin's matches in AEW.

