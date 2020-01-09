Cody Rhodes says AEW will explore potential working relationship with NJPW

On the back off their first anniversary, All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes joined The Post's Joseph Staszewski for a Q&A session to talk about a host of topics and also shed light on a potential working relationship between his promotion AEW and his former company New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Cody on AEW and NJPW possibly working together

While interacting with Joseph Staszewski, Cody Rhodes stated that the idea of people wanting a working relationship between AEW and NJPW was certainly strange to him, as he wouldn't know what a partnership between the two promotions would look like. However, Cody was certainly aware of the fact that two of his promotions top stars in the form of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho were a vital part of this year's Wrestle Kingdom. (H/T: NY Post)

"I think the thing that was strange to me was people were asking for this partnership. I don’t know what a partnership would look like other than what you saw. Chris Jericho was part of one of the main events of Wrestle Kingdom, Jon Moxley as well. They both were successful. What did he call it? The forbidden door?"

The former Bullet Club member also added that AEW will explore all the available ideas by next year and will see what eventually works out between the two promotions.

"I think it’s something in the next year that we will hopefully all explore. We’ll explore on our end, they’ll explore on their end and we’ll see if it works."

Will AEW and NJPW work together?

As of now, it seems unlikely that the two promotions will agree to a working relationship, however, AEW star Jon Moxley is the current IWGP US Champion and we can expect him to show in Japan every now and then.