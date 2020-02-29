Cody Rhodes says he loves Kenny Omega but sometimes doesn't like him

Cody Rhodes at C2E2 (Pic Source: AEW)

With AEW Revolution less than 24 hours away, Cody, The Young Bucks, and Excalibur sat down for an hour long panel discussion at C2E2. Several topics came up during the conversation, especially how things get done creatively and the planning it takes to do their PPVs and their weekly shows.

Moreover, they revealed that the planning for Double or Nothing was a lot harder than it took to produce the AEW Dynamite shows. Excalibur said that this has more to do with the fact that the production crew, had to be assembled from scratch like the wrestlers and without them, there is no AEW.

While discussing Double or Nothing, Excalibur revealed that about 24 hours before the PPV, Kenny Omega told the stage manager that he would like to have 'Giant Poker Chips.' Cody responded to this and said:

"I love Kenny Omega, but sometimes, I do not like Kenny Omega. Those poker chips would have cost 2500-3000 dollars (with the lead time).

"Those poker chips would have been a lot less money because they ended being 7000 dollars."

You can watch the segment at 25:00 in the video below

Cody is referring to the fact that the Poker Chips props were a last-minute addition to the event and didn't understand why Omega just didn't say it earlier. But they all agreed it worked in their favor as the show ended with Jon Moxley standing on top of them and became the defining image of the show.