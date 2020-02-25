Cody Rhodes says people didn't want him to moonsault in cage match on AEW Dynamite

It was undeniable to Cody (Pic Source: AEW YouTube)

Cody Rhodes competed in the first-ever Cage Match in AEW history and ended the show on a high. Cody's talents were on full display as the audience was highly invested in the match. By finishing the match with a moonsault off the top of the cage, Cody won over the fans watching in attendance and at home.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he spoke about the recent cage match and said that he got the highest cage he could possibly get and it was lowered from the ceiling as he wanted it. He also said that people actually didn't want him to do the move. Tony Khan and others were trying to talk him out of it. He said:

"Tony Khan was adamant that I didn’t do it. I’ve never seen a boss like him and how he leads, and the way he cares about his investments. Too many people were trying to talk me out of it."

Cody also believed that the episode of AEW Dynamite was his favorite from top to bottom. It does set the stage very well for AEW Revolution on February 29, 2020. Moreover, Cody will finally get his hands on MJF. The feud has been simmering since Full Gear and it'll be interesting to see how it's going to end.