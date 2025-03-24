Cody Rhodes to be sidelined due to injury, The Shield to attack legend? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown could be filled with big moments. From major returns to surprise debuts to shocking attacks, the new week could have it all.

The company has announced a stacked lineup for this week's WWE RAW and SmackDown. Aside from some big clashes, there could be several surprises in store for fans on both the shows, which may spice things up for WrestleMania 41.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week:

#4. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could lay waste to CM Punk on WWE RAW

CM Punk will make an appearance on tonight's RAW to speak to fans about his upcoming Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. However, things may not end well for The Best in the World on the show.

CM Punk could be attacked by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins tonight. Fans could potentially get to see a partial Shield reunion as Reigns and Rollins could temporarily work in unison to take out The Second City Saint before throwing fists at each other.

#3. Jimmy Uso could be revealed as Jey Uso's partner

Jey Uso will join forces with a mystery partner to lock horns with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on WWE RAW tonight. The mystery partner in question could be none other than Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Big Jim currently performs on the blue brand. However, may make a one-off apperance on tonight's WWE RAW to help his brother, leading to a reunion of The Usos. The duo could make quick work of their rivals to emerge victorious, much to the delight of fans.

#2. John Cena could injure Cody Rhodes

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face on tonight's WWE RAW. While the duo is expected to engage in a war of words once again, the segment may turn chaotic quickly as The Cenation Leader could attack The American Nightmare.

John Cena could blindside Rhodes, launching a brutal attack on him. The legend could brutalize Cody, injuring him in the process, which may even sideline Rhodes for a couple of weeks.

This potential angle could be Cena's way of sending a stern message to Rhodes before their showdown at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Jacob Fatu could interfere in the United States Title match on WWE SmackDown

This week's SmackDown will see LA Knight defend the United States Title against Braun Strowman in a singles clash. This came to fruition after The Monster Among Men won the number one contender's match via disqualification against Jacob Fatu.

However, this encounter may end without a winner due to interference from The Samoan Werewolf. Fatu could make his presence felt during the match to lay waste to both Knight and Strowman, leading to the match being declared a no-contest.

