Cody Rhodes takes subtle dig at WWE after Super ShowDown

Goldberg became a two-time Universal Champion at Super ShowDown

Various people from within the wrestling business have been having their say on the controversial finish to the 2020 WWE Super ShowDown event, and now Cody Rhodes is the latest high-profile name to pass comment after Goldberg’s win over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The AEW executive vice president, who is currently preparing to face MJF in one of the featured matches at the Revolution pay-per-view on February 29, spoke on stage at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

When asked by AEW commentator Excalibur whether the All In event was a test to see if they could compete with WWE, the fans in attendance began to boo WWE.

Rhodes then took a subtle dig at his former employers by saying, “What? Did they get bad press yesterday?”

WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Goldberg defeats "The Fiend"

One of the most talked-about WWE PPV finishes in recent memory saw Goldberg win the Universal Championship from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a match which lasted just three minutes.

With the exception of two mandible claw attempts, almost the entire match was dominated by Goldberg, who hit four spears on his opponent before picking up the victory with a Jackhammer.

The manner of the defeat – the first that “The Fiend” has suffered – has angered a lot of WWE fans on social media, especially as Wyatt’s alter-ego has proven so popular since being introduced in 2019.