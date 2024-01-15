Cody Rhodes to turn heel and assault legendary former WWE Champion? Potential WrestleMania 40 match explored 

WWE's current dilemma regarding Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40 has been well-documented. He is the perfect choice to face Roman Reigns and dethrone him at The Show of Shows, but that might not happen.

The Rock's WWE return may force The American Nightmare to prolong his story and do something else at WrestleMania 40, while The Great One challenges Reigns instead. If this happens, Rhodes has the perfect alternative opponent.

Randy Orton has constantly been mentioned as the best choice, other than Roman Reigns, to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, one twist the fans won't see coming is a heel turn from the former AEW star.

This would shock many, especially as he has been portrayed as the ultimate babyface since his WWE return in 2022. It would make sense to take Cody's potential real-life frustration at being replaced by The Rock and turn it into an angle.

He can channel those feelings by attacking a close friend, another beloved WWE Superstar. Orton's popularity may ensure he himself never turns heel again, but he could play a part in The American Nightmare's villain arc.

Cody Rhodes won't stay a heel for long beyond WrestleMania 40 if he turns

A heel turn in itself is an unlikely prospect for Cody Rhodes. But if it does happen, it probably won't stick much longer. After winning his feud against Randy Orton, the six-time Tag Team Champion would see the light once again and continue to find his way towards Roman Reigns.

It would be an immense piece of character development for Rhodes, who will have gone through several emotions during 2024. This touch of madness would make his victory over The Tribal Chief even sweeter while keeping him fresh as a babyface for his eventual title reign.

As is the case with most epic stories, the protagonist needs to hit "rock bottom" to truly make the happy ending worth it. Whether later in the year or directly at WrestleMania 41, Cody's time will come. One way or another, he will finish the story.

When will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns - WrestleMania 40, 41, or in between? Comment your prediction below!

