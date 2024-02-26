Cody Rhodes to turn heel and make major change to presentation if unsuccessful at WrestleMania? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes has the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania, for the second year in a row. The American Nightmare was unsuccessful back in 2023 when The Bloodline interfered and his story was left incomplete.

Following his Royal Rumble win, Rhodes has made it clear that he wants to challenge Roman Reigns in the main event in what could be his final chance to finish his story and win the title that his father Dusty Rhodes was denied.

Expand Tweet

The issue here is that if Rhodes doesn't win, he won't be given another chance. So what if Roman Reigns leaves WrestleMania with the Championship, will Cody Rhodes go through some major changes?

Cody Rhodes, if angered by his loss, might be compelled to turn heel and seek retribution against those he perceives as responsible for his defeat at WrestleMania. If Seth Rollins were to betray him, he could find himself at the top of Rhodes' list.

Another major thing that would need to be changed is his entrance theme, Rhodes would not be able to be a heel with that theme, and how he comes to the ring smiling and dancing to it.

A loss at WrestleMania could result in Rhodes being almost unrecognizable the following night on RAW as he looks for redemption against The Bloodline.

Does Cody Rhodes have any chance of walking out of WrestleMania XL as The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Cody Rhodes has a decent chance of becoming World Champion in 40 days since this is his second WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns and he's walking into the match much more prepared than the last time.

The wild card here is The Rock, He and Rhodes have some major issues and it's clear that he would stop at nothing to prevent him from winning the title. The Rock's addition to the match is a real problem for The American Nightmare and makes it much more likely that he will once again come up short.

Will The Rock be the man to cost Rhodes his WrestleMania dream? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.